The 2022 Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is on this Saturday and today we revisit last year's winners.
Tomorrow [Friday June 17] we will look back on all the 2021 entrants.
Matilda Sinclair was still floating on a cloud of delight after being named the 2021 The Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball's Princess.
Matilda, partnered by Logan Marsh, was crowned on last year at the Ulladulla Civic Centre during an impressive gala function hosted by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla.
The winner was one of 33 entrants and the President of Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla, Tony Fondacaro, summed things up perfectly when he told the entrants that they were all winners.
Bella Brown, partnered by Isaac Dell, was the first runner-up and Sienna Condie, partnered by Audrey Young, was the second runner-up.
Matilda just could not believe her name was read out as the 2021 Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's Princess.
"I am so excited and it just does not feel real," Matilda said minutes after she was named the 2021 Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's Princess.
"It kind of felt like I was in a dream, it did not feel real and it was a moment of shock - really."
Matilda had dreamt about this moment for many years.
"I have wanted this since I was little after seeing all the girls [past entrants] and how beautiful they looked over the years," she said.
"It's every little girls' dream in Ulladulla."
The 15-year-old goes to school at St John the Evangelist, Nowra.
She had many people to thank.
"A want to thank my family, Logan, Logan's family, the Rotary Club, the committee itself, all my friends and everyone who helped me," the Blessing of the Fleet Princess said.
"One hundred percent this is one of the best moments of my life."
Matilda expected her wave of excitement to continue well into the night.
"I am going to wear it [her crown] to bed," the winner said.
Logan was just happy for Matilda.
"When it [the announcement] happened it just hit me like a rock," he said.
"Her name and number were called out and I went whoa - I am still in shock."
Matilda and Logan, as they continued to celebrate, then hit the dance floor with the other entrants.
Meanwhile, each entrant, with their partner alongside them, took to the stage and were introduced to the audience by last year's winner Maddi Healy and her partner Archie Skinner.
All the entrants and their partners had a strong community connection and many volunteered for causes like the Cancer Council's Relay for Life.
As each left the stage they were formally introduced to HMAS Albatross representative Commander Tim Rutherford.
Choreographers/dance instructors Marise Cornock and Gaven Dorrell were thanked for the amazing job they did.
Ball Chair Clare Nyholm, along with committee members Brian Morrison, Denise Fors; Louise Garrett and Rhonda Purtell was also rightly thanked - as was the Horizon Bank.
