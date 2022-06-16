Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

2021 Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball

June 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2022 Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball is on this Saturday and today we revisit last year's winners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.