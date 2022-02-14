news, local-news,

A once-popular community event is about to resurface at Lake Conjola. The Great Raft Race is back and will be held on Saturday, February 19 and people are welcome to build their own raft and take part. This event was first held by the locals back in the late 1980's early 1990's and was enjoyed by many people. With all that has happened to Lake Conjola and Conjola Park in previous years [fires, floods, COVID-19] the raft boat event organisers wanted to help out and bring some community spirit back. They decided to resurrect the raft race. The race will be held at the Leaning Oak, Lake Conjola and there will be a barbecue provided and Power FM/ 2ST will be broadcasting all the action. The event organisers also hope to have a display from the Milton Ulladulla Vintage and Classic Car Club. There will be prizes up for grabs for creativity and of course the fastest raft. The event organisers want everyone to enjoy the day and spend some time together. People can still enter - so email conjolaproject@ulladullacrc.org.au for more details.

