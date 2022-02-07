Mollymook VIEW Club gets active

The recent holiday season provided the opportunity for Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club to gather together for a nice catch up. Along with invited guests from other clubs, they celebrated, prior to Christmas, with a delicious Christmas luncheon with entertainment provided by singer Jackee B at the Dunn Lewis Centre. President Mary Campey welcomed special guests - Federal Member for Gilmore. Fiona Phillips and Lyn Gerstenberg Advisor South Coast Berry to Eden. Of particular interest were the raffle prizes provided by members, together with a Trading Table which was well-attended. Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293134. The next meeting is the AGM on Monday February 14 at 11am for 11.30am. Please contact Helen on 0439 442 609 if you are unable to attend.

