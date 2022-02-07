Man walk's culturally significant name change

news, local-news,

A local community based group has made an important cultural move. The locally based Man Walk changed the name of the group from "The Man Walk - Mollymook" to "The Man Walk - Mollymook (Yuin)". Many other Man Walk organisations have also made the same culturally significant name change. The Man Walk Australia Incorporated decided that adding the indigenous names is an appropriate acknowledgment of the traditional indigenous owners of the lands on which we meet and walk. The Man Walk provides an opportunity for men to get together to walk, talk and support each other in a regular and healthy way. The Man Walk provides an environment that is positive, supportive and inclusive, where there is no pressure and no barriers to entry. Just an opportunity to walk, talk and support! We want to make it ok to talk, and we want to make it ok for men to ask for help if they need it. Local man walk details: Starting Point: Mollymook Surf Club Start Time: Friday 6:30am and Saturday 8:00am Duration: 45-60 minutes Days: Friday and Saturday Lifeline 13 11 14 Kids Helpline 1800 551 800 MensLine Australia 1300 789 978 Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 Beyond Blue 1300224636

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/cd27e9bd-f4b3-4e41-9d28-fe00aaaca95f.jpg/r2_181_958_721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg