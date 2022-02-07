sport, local-sport,

RUNS were in short supply when Ulladulla United played host to Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen's on Saturday at Lighthouse Oval. Neither of these two Shoalhaven District Cricket Association first grade sides managed to get into triple figures. United was sent into bat and managed to post a first innings score of 96 runs, while Ex-Servos lost seven wickets in its run chase but managed to hit 98 runs to win the match. The wicket, as the score suggests, gave the bowlers something to work with and Ex-Servos' Nathan Tyrrell was both dangerous and economical. Tyrrell's bowling figures are impressive to read. He sent down nine overs, bowled six maidens, took three wickets, and only gave away eight runs. Rocky Ninovic who took three wickets, and Luke Bowden, two wickets, both bowled well for the visitors. Alex Baccarini 19 runs with a six and a boundary, Matthew Shea 19 runs with two boundaries and a six, and Chris Corrin, who hit two sixes in his 13 run stay at the crease, battled hard with the bat for United. Ex-Servos, at one stage in its run chase, was 2/13 but managed to recover to get the match-winning points. Michael Perry and that man Tyrrell played key roles with the bat for Ex-Servos. Perry blasted 32 runs which included five boundaries and a six, while Tyrell capped off his man-of-the-match effort by making an unbeaten 27 runs. Baccarini finished the day off by taking three wickets and Angus Rutherford got two.

