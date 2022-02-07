Tilling eager to build after Greater Illawarra Zone exit Country Championships

sport, local-sport,

Greater Illawarra coach Grant Tilling is confident a winter training program will ensure his side is able to build on a mixed weekend at the Country Championships. After opening with an impressive victory over Western on Friday, the team fell to ACT Southern on Saturday and Riverina on Sunday to bow out of the competition. ACT Southern proved a step above their rivals, going through the weekend undefeated and booking a place in next week's final at Bradman Oval. The side will take on Newcastle. Read more: Illawarra Flames ready to fire in Regional Bash finals Tilling has witnessed the development programs the zone has put in place to ensure long-term Country Championships success and he's eager to replicate their strategies. "I've already submitted a plan that we go into a six to eight week winter training program," Tilling said. "We'll keep the nucleus of this team and have a few more to make a squad of 24. "We'll train together and work on the areas that we need to enhance and the areas we are already good at. I'm putting the program together to make sure we're getting all the boys together and training. "We'll do it at North Dalton Park so we're training at the grounds we're playing on. "My philosophy is that the person who is coach should be in the role for three to five years. If you keep swapping and changing, everything falls over. If I'm in the role long-term, I can put firm plans in place." Despite Saturday's loss to ACT Southern, Greater Illawarra remained a chance to top the pool and progress to next week's final. That saw the squad go all out for a bonus point victory over Riverina, a strategy that ultimately backfired. Greater Illawarra had their opponents 6-77 before allowing Riverina to reach 183. Opener Graeme Batty had his side on top through the run chase, however the innings took a negative turn after he was run out. From that point, Greater Illawarra lost 6-38, eventually limping to 134. While backing the decision to chase the bonus point, Tilling said his batsmen could have better adapted their tactics. "We can improve a lot in our batting. The way we approach games, the intent, commitment, shot selection. "I think we can definitely improve in that and how we tactically go about the game. That includes summing up what we do in respective parts of a game and how we achieve outcomes." "Looking at chasing a bonus point or just coming away with a win, if the game situation requires it." Among the biggest positives to emerge from the weekend was the performance of the Greater Illawarra youngsters. Mason King claimed an impressive 4-15 in Friday's win, while Rhys Cattle also took four wickets on Sunday. "They've learnt so much playing at this level. What the requirement is to play at this level, what you have to do to be competitive. You have to be in the game from ball one to ball 300," Tilling said. "I've got blokes that are 17, 19, 20, it's a great nucleus going forward."

