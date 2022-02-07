sport, local-sport,

Chasing a small total for victory can be tricky - just ask North Nowra Cambewarra. Norths, in a Shoalhaven District Cricket Association's first-grade match on Saturday against Bomaderry, had to pass 89 runs to win. Finishing 8/91 at stumps - you can't describe Norths' win as being convincing. Norths got off to a shaky start at Bomaderry Oval and at one stage was down 4/9 and in a whole heap of trouble. James Biggs' late order innings of 35 runs with three boundaries put Norths within reach of the score needed to win the match. Graham Davidson, 14 runs, and Jack Walsh, 13 runs, were the only other batters to reach double figures for Norths. Ben Minnis, with three wickets, was sharp with the ball for Bomaderry, while Kealen Blattner got two victims. Meanwhile, Bomaderry can thank its middle order for getting what was to be a tricky total. Bomaderry's Luke Jurancic looks to have been one of a few batters who took a liking to the conditions. Jurancic's 29 runs included three sixes and two boundaries. Blattner, 14 runs with two boundaries, Jackson Ingram, 10 runs, and Jacob Wright, 10 runs, also reached double figures for Bomaderry. Justin Weller and Troy Sweet, with three wickets apiece, led the way with the ball for Norths.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/93ab279a-da73-4b48-8bb1-0f7f5f28091f.jpg/r1853_660_5000_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg