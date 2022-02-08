news, local-news,

THE students, teachers, and staff at Ulladulla High look set for a busy 2022, going on the first few weeks of the year. The school recently welcomed its Year 7 students, who are all looking forward to this next stage in their education. Ulladulla High School students also showed their talent at the recent Bella Coastal Music Scholarship musical talent awards held as part of the Lions Club of Ulladulla Milton's Australia Day celebrations. The Scholarship is in honour of former UHS student Aryan Rumantir who was a passionate, committed and highly talented musician. Mia Smith and Ashton Johnson had the crowd clapping and toe-tapping along with Tom Malligan doing the best Elton John. And of course, the accolades were definitely shining on our new Year 7 students and the Ulladulla Primary School band, who were a hit, thanks to Mr. Johnson from UPS, placing second and Zahli Ritchie (Year 7) whose performance was also outstanding placed third. On the sporting front, congratulations to our UHS Horse Riding Team who were crowned BRC Interschool Equestrian Champions in the school holidays. The team travelled to Berry for a three-day competition and the team endured 35+ degree heat, with 4am starts. With 115 schools competing and over 200 competitors, the girls came home with the title. The winning team consisted of Piper Colusso, Micki Boone, Emily Higgins, Frida Contor, Ruby Colusso, Amali Williams, Phoebe Law, Jessica Woods, Dana Shea, Jazmin Dowling, Teagan Todd and Brooke Jones. Congratulations

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/3ed21667-3771-4c56-b8cc-c6668a4c2c27.jpg/r0_55_771_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg