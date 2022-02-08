news, local-news,

If the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Area Health District [ISAHD] wants feedback on local maternity services they should contact the likes Kurt Nyholm and his partner Katharine [Kat] Turk. They could also talk to Ryan and Anja Adams about the birth of baby Soli last year in April. The two families both had to make quick dashes up and down the Princes Highway, away from the Ulladulla Milton Hospital when their babies were being born. Ryan and Anja said at the time that baby Soli should not have been born on the side of the Princes Highway in Falls Creek. Kurt and Kat just made it to the Moruya Hospital, but baby Asher Zane could have easily been also born on the side of the road. The ISLHD is now taking a review on pregnancy care at the Shoalhaven and Milton Ulladulla Hospitals. The health service wants to hear from people who have had a baby in the last five years, received pregnancy care at the Shoalhaven and Milton Ulladulla hospitals and lived in the Shoalhaven or Milton Ulladulla area at the time. "If so we'd like to invite you to join a group of consumers and maternity clinicians developing and improving maternity services in the Shoalhaven region," the health service said in its online post. Kurt is still upset about what baby Asher Zane, Kat, and he had to go through in December. He said the obvious improvement would be to allow local families to give birth to their babies at the Milton Hospital. "The question I still want to ask is why are they making local parents have to go through this?", he asked in regards to making parents drive to Nowra or Moruya hospitals to give birth. He was in Milton Hospital on Monday night and the maternity situation, or lack of it, got him thinking - again. Kurt noticed there was a "big empty garden" at the Milton Hospital" which would be perfect for a maternity ward. Importantly he said baby Asher Zane and Kat are doing well. The health service, in the meantime, wants people to join them online to discuss improvements being planned for the maternity service. "We'd also love to hear your ideas and feedback too," the group's Facebook post explained. "We'll also share with you any documents or pamphlets we're developing to make sure the information is relevant and can be easily understood." Go to www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=saved&v=487506566484716 for more information.

