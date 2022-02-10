news, local-news,

MEN are notoriously bad when it comes to getting their health checked. The "she'll be right" mentality takes over. But what if you didn't have to go to the doctors? What if the health facility was made available in a informal, friendly and blokey way? That's exactly what's happening in Ulladulla this Friday and Saturday when the Men's Health Educational Rotary Van (Mherv) visits town. The van will be stationed at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Friday, February 11 from 9.30am until 3.30pm and Saturday February 12 from 9.30am to 12.30pm. You do not have to make an appointment. The van will be manned by registered male nurse, Bill Power, supported by Ulladulla Rotarians. If you know any men, in your circle of family and friends, who you care about and are reluctant to go to GP's for health checks etc. please encourage them to visit Mherv. This informal, friendly and blokey health check environment will very much appeal to them. This free men's health service was a project initiated by a member of the Rotary Club of Warners Bay who recognised that because of their dedication to farming and other rural work men paid little attention to their own health. So rather than these men travelling, often long distances to a medical facility for medical assessment the Rotary Club commissioned the construction of a custom-built caravan that now travels the state of NSW. It is accompanied with a dedicated Registered Nurse, offering free health screenings to regional and rural men, who are notorious for being completely in the dark about the state of their health. For most of these men, there is no culture to see their doctor for a regular check-up, indeed it could be said that many men are afraid to do so in case they are told something they wouldn't like to hear... Consequently, conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar which have little or no apparent symptoms, can build up and lead to sudden unexpected death or long-term incapacity. Ten minutes spent in the Mherv van can only bring good news...either the tests show no reason for concern or at the other end of the scale it may be recommended that immediate medical attention be sought for treatment that would bring the condition under control... probably saving a life!

