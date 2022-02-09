news, local-news,

COMMUNITY feedback will help guide service improvements, planning and development for maternity services, is the thinking behind a recent move by the local health district. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recently invited residents to join a group of consumers and maternity clinicians developing and improving Maternity Services in the Shoalhaven region. ISLHD's Maternity and Women's Health Service Lead, Angela Jones, explained a bit more about the process. "The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District is committed to ensuring women in our community can access the most appropriate maternity care in the most appropriate setting," Ms Jones said. "We actively engage with past and present service users, their families and the community to help us improve local health services, inviting feedback and advice via a number of forums, including social media. "As part of this, Shoalhaven Maternity Service is establishing a consumer advisory group. "The group's input will be sought on a range of issues, ranging from maternity policies and procedures to education materials and programs. "The feedback will help guide service improvements and inform planning and development for maternity services, including the future establishment of a Midwifery Group Practice for women in the Shoalhaven region." Feedback already suggests many parents just want to give birth to the babies at Milton Hospital. "Birthed two of my four children at Milton Hospital (youngest is now 15-year-of-age). It was an awesome experience, so sad this is not a choice for local parents today," was one mother's response to the move The Midwifery Antenatal Postnatal Service at Milton Ulladulla Hospital provides continuity of care for local women and involves two teams. Each team has three midwives, who provide all antenatal and postnatal care to their group of women. Work continues on the establishment of a MGP in the Shoalhaven region, which will include Milton Ulladulla. Under the MGP model, each woman is allocated two midwives who provide her antenatal and postnatal care. One midwife would also be on call for each woman's labour and birth at Shoalhaven Hospital. It should be noted that these consumer engagement activities are separate to the District's consideration of birthing services at Milton Ulladulla Hospital. An extensive review of the Milton Ulladulla maternity service was carried out in 2016 in response to concerns around the safety and 24/7 sustainability of the service. In the interests of safety, the decision was made to provide a Level One maternity service at Milton Ulladulla Hospital, with a focus on providing local antenatal and postnatal services by midwives, with complementing birthing services provided at Shoalhaven Hospital, under the care of a midwifery and obstetric team.

