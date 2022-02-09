news, local-news,

THE Nowra Relay for Life, after much deliberation and consultation, has been cancelled for this year. The Cancer Council NSW in partnership with Nowra Relay for Life committee made the difficult decision to cancel the event, which was scheduled to be held on the weekend of March 26 and 27. Owing to current uncertainty around COVID-19, organisers have concerns around the safety and wellness of community members who participate, many of whom are immuno-compromised or close to those who are. "It's disappointing. We were looking forward to returning to a physical event after the disruption of covid impacting the last two Relays." said Brooke Manzione, Community Relations Coordinator for NSW Cancer Council. "Even though it is not the right time to have a Relay in Nowra, we are hopeful that in future we will be able to bring everyone together. There is a lot to celebrate, and the Shoalhaven community has always shown such dedication and support for people affected by cancer." Shoalhaven'sLisa Thompson, who had agreed to be this year's Relay for Life Ambassador, was disappointed about the cancellation but understood why the decision was made. "I was a little disappointed to find out that Relay was not going ahead this year, however I can see why it isn't," Lisa said. "I first got involved with Relay for Life in 2015 as I was recovering from breast cancer. I felt really privileged to be asked to be ambassador for this year, and I was quite proud. I know that I have the support of my teammates and family to help me along the way. "I think the work done raising money through Relay and the work that the Cancer Council does is amazing and essential. We need that support and of course it needs to be paid for in some way or another." For those who have already planned fundraising activities, the ability to donate via https://cancercouncil.org.au/nowrarelay will remain active. Regular sponsors and registered participants are also being contacted directly. "We are just so grateful to our community," said Cathy Lucas, Co-Chair of the Nowra Relay For Life Committee. "Shoalhaven has really come together and given so much of their energy since 2004, and we've seen real benefits, like the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, Transport to Treatment, and research and advocacy that benefits local families impacted by cancer. "We are really looking forward to celebrating our achievements together when the time is right." Brooke Manzione from NSW Cancer Council will still be available for support and to answer any questions about sponsorship and donations related to this event, and can be contacted on 02 4223 0201. The Relay for Life is a 24-hour fundraising event for the NSW Cancer Council. It has been held annually in Nowra since 2004.

