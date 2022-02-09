news, local-news,

SISTERS Francis and Ilona Gray are this year's first prize winners of the Bella Coastal Property's Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's music scholarship. The scholarship winners were announced at the recent Australia Day celebrations at Mollymook Beach and the talent on show was amazing. The sisters played a combination of flute, clarinet and piano and sang A Capella. First Ilona played variations on the Habenara on the flute, accompanied by piano. Next, they sang the Wellerman song, a New Zealand Sea Shanty popularised on Tik Tok last year. Next, Frances Played a klezmer piece on the clarinet accompanied by piano and next, the girls performed a clarinet and flute duet by Kummer. To conclude, Frances played Czardas, a Hungarian dance, on the clarinet, accompanied by piano. Ilona is in Year 12 at the Finigan School of Distance Education and Frances is in Year 11 also at the Finigan School of Distance Education. The girls are both proud members of the Milton Town Band. Second place was awarded to the former Ulladulla Public School and now Ulladulla High band 'Freerange' Band and Zali Richie came third.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/f2230a0c-dabe-476f-ac0b-468112f7708d.jpeg/r219_417_1145_940_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg