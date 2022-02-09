news, local-news,

STAFF unavailability meant the Ulladulla Milton Hospital did not have a doctor on site from midnight to 7am on Tuesday February 8. The hospital had "reduced clinical capacity" for seven hours. Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Chief Executive Margot Mains provided the Milton Ulladulla Times with more information. "The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) makes every effort to ensure all shifts are filled," she said. "However due to staff unavailability, a doctor was temporarily not rostered to work on site at Milton Ulladulla Hospital Emergency Department (ED) from midnight to 7am on Tuesday 8 February. "During this time the Milton Ulladulla Hospital ED was staffed by an experienced nursing team, who triaged patients presenting to the ED and determined their treatment plan or referral to an appropriate service." She added support mechanisms were in place. "Nursing staff had access to emergency support via an on-call doctor and local NSW Ambulance staff," she said. "As always, Milton Ulladulla Hospital is closely supported by the district's network of hospitals, and any patients requiring a higher level of care are transferred to Shoalhaven Hospital via ambulance." Milton Ulladulla Hospital is part of the ISLHD's Patient Allocation Matrix, which determines the nearest, most clinically appropriate ED for all patients arriving by ambulance. The matrix was adjusted for Milton Ulladulla Hospital to reflect its temporarily reduced clinical capacity for seven hours. "Milton Ulladulla Hospital is an important component of the District's network of health facilities. The safety and wellbeing of patients is our number one priority, and our team of clinicians at Milton Ulladulla Hospital continue to provide a high standard of care to the local community," Ms Mains said. The Local Health District reminds the community that minor illnesses or injuries are best treated by your local doctor or medical centre. If you are seeking non-urgent health advice: Get in touch with your GP Call Healthdirect for free on 1800 022 222 or Visit the Healthdirect website: www.healthdirect.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/4666bc8f-16ff-4aaa-99c1-6e230d291234.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg