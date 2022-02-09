news, local-news,

Between 9am and 12pm tomorrow, Thursday February 10, you can just walk-in for your Pfizer booster shot at the Ulladulla Vaccination Centre. All people 16 and over are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, just three months after their second primary dose. Then on Monday, February 14 you can walk in for a morning clinic of Moderna vaccinations or in the afternoon, Pfizer vaccinations will be available between 1.30 and 4pm. Dr Jessie Hoang from the Ulladulla Endoscopy and Medical Centre said that it was great to see another milestone being reached this week with 30,000 vaccinations having been delivered at the centre. "We have all vaccines available including Pfizer and Moderna and we expect in a couple of weeks to have the Novovax vaccination," she said. "As COVID-19 case numbers in NSW are still high, everyone is encouraged to get a booster vaccine. "Vaccines are also available for children aged five-years to 11-years and we are holding clinics for them too. It is very important for young people to be vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID," she added Dr Jessie said the centre's COVID-19 testing Respiratory Clinic now has free RAT (Rapid Antigen testing) on the day for symptomatic patients, contacts and people directed by a health authority to get tested. PCR testing is also available. For further information on vaccinations, and clinic times or to book an appointment, please call the centre on 4455 5422 or book online at www.hotdoc.com.au The Ulladulla Vaccination Centre is located alongside the Ulladulla Endoscopy Centre, 111 Princes Highway. Entry from Boree Street Carpark.

