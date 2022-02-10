news, local-news,

"Crisis point reached" is how the Australian Paramedics Association [APA] NSW sums up the recent no doctor situation at the Milton Ulladulla Hospital. The Milton Hospital went without a doctor for seven hours this week which meant further demands were placed on the already overworked paramedics. They were told to bypass Milton Hospital and transport patients elsewhere - most likely to Nowra Hospital. "APA (NSW) members implemented industrial action in response, electing to follow standard regional protocol of taking any patient that didn't meet bypass criteria to the local hospital for assessment and telehealth," an association statement explained. "Taking low acuity patients an hour away unnecessarily is often not what is best for them, or for the community. "We have also escalated to NSW Health, demanding immediate action on the staffing crisis." The Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health District said the issue was a temporary matter - read more here. Shoalhaven-based APA delegate Cheryl Clements said doctor shortages would always be an issue for hospitals like Milton. She explained that it's hard to get doctors to work at regional hospitals. "You get a doctor down here and they find they don't get much support when they are making decisions on people's lives," Ms Clements said. Related: Parents just want to have their babies at Milton Hospital If the worst-case scenario occurred, Ms Clements said there was a possibility that people's lives could have been at risk due to the doctor shortage. However, systems were in place to cover these events, including medevac flight support. Ms Clements has been a paramedic for 35-years and worked in both regional and metropolitan settings - she has a wealth of knowledge on these matters. She said the matrix used to bypass Milton hospital was under metropolitan hospital criteria - not meant to apply to a regional hospital. The delegate said paramedics and the community don't want Milton Hospital to lose its renaming services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/7be437bf-a151-4d73-a11f-6b5fbc669c17.png/r0_155_600_494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg