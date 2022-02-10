news, local-news,

IT took awhile to be formalised, but Shoalhaven City Council's recently elected councillors are now getting into the swing of things. Ward Three has two new councillors and two familiar faces. First timers Liza Butler and Moo D-Ath join the experienced Patricia White and Mark Kitchener on council. The Milton Ulladulla Times contacted each of the Ward Three councillors to see where they stood on a variety of issues. Councillors were asked a wide range of questions and today we start with Cr White. In your opinion what is the most important issue facing the Milton/Ulladulla community? The bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging for all, especially businesses and people's mental health and wellbeing. There needs to be continued support for all during these times as we do not know what is around the corner that we will need to face. Our roads need urgent upgrades, coastal issues are important with the development of the CMP and rental and housing stress. Development is a key and much talked about issue. What sort of approach towards development will you be pushing for while on council? Ulladulla needs development that is acceptable under the Local Environment Plan/DCP and character of the area it proposed in. Council is also working on a new Milton Ulladulla Settlement Strategy, the last being prepared in 1995 (see Get Involved Council's website). These documents are regularly on exhibition for public comment, and I would appreciate feedback from residents of their views of proposed changes. Lack of maternity services at the Ulladulla Milton Hospital is a concern. Will you be seeking support from your fellow councillors to mount a case/campaign to get full maternity services back to the Milton Hospital? The State Member has had a community committee working on these issues and I believe further work should be done to ascertain maternity services at the local hospital but not at the cost of incidents that may harm the mother or baby. Milton Hospital does a fantastic job, and the staff are brilliant. Again, if this is a cost issue, then we need to work through the issues to make it happen and not be worn down by bureaucracy. Homelessness is everywhere - even in Ulladulla. What will you be doing to help ease the local homelessness situation and get people more affordable housing? Major issue in the Ulladulla area and I have continued to work with council and housing providers on seeking ways forward. I have had talks with several parties that have options that are outside the square. These issues need a fresh approach by level of governments and start delivering outcomes (ie rentals and affordable housing), as at present, it is just another talk-fest, I question what has been delivered on the ground by any level of government that addresses the need. School facilities - lack of them at least - is another issue. Many people say Ulladulla needs another high school. What is your opinion on the school issue? Will you be pushing for support from Shoalhaven Council to get more school facilities in the area? I have been a support of the local schools for the last 25 years. We do need another high school and I fully support any community campaign. I worked tirelessly during the late 1990's and early 2000's for the redevelopment of Ulladulla High. We must always continuously advocate for better school facilities for our children as all schools in our area need physical improvements. The bypass - yes the bypass. Community opinion is still divided. Any ideas on how we can progress this project without dividing the community? Over recent years I have supported the Burrill Lake, Tabourie and southern villages on the bypass. There needs to be a better result for all villages including Ulladulla and Milton. The State Government needs to stop dividing our towns, villages and residents with ideas that will destroy the character of the place we live in, love and resident's homes - up to 80 I am told. The project needs to be done right the first time and go west. The State Government needs to find the money along with the Federal Government, to provide a proper bypass including access roads into our towns. At the end of the day, it is all about the cost and money. Find the money and get it right the first time with no excuses. This will stop the divide and conquer mentality and just get it done right. What do you want to achieve on council ? My achievements for this term of council include: Why did you run for council? In December 2021, I was re-elected to Shoalhaven City Council after serving nine years as a Councillor and Deputy Mayor. I therefore bring to the role a strong record of experience, professionalism, reliability, integrity, and hard work. The value of the relationships established over time with residents, businesses and governments cannot be underestimated and I am a confident communicator and passionate advocate for our residents to ensure they are represented at council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/b8b0a3dc-ed4e-45c8-853e-71814db54ab3_rotated_270.jpg/r0_856_3024_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg