Just like on the roads, our waterways have rules and regulations which we have to follow. There are also the general safety rules for all people to have a safe time in the water. These are for swimmers, boaters, stand-up paddles boarders and jet skiers. I don't think I am wrong that any life lost on the water is one too many. These don't just stand for the beaches and oceans, but also the inland waterways. Inland waterways including rivers, lakes, dams, lagoons, channels and creeks pose many safety risks. If you're unsure about the waterway, ask someone who is familiar with the area for advice. Check the current before you get in. Even if you are a strong swimmer, you may not be as strong as the current. Read more: Fate of bill unclear after all-nighter at parliament 'We've had enough': Shoalhaven nurses to strike as part of statewide action $25 million prizemoney package for NSW racing a massive confidence boost If you are not a strong swimmer, remain in areas where you can safely get back to the banks. Just remember, some of you have been isolated for a couple of years and your swimming skills may not be as good as you remember. Make sure you check the depth of the water before jumping in. Also check for submerged objects. Some waterways may change overtime due to branches and other items flowing down in the current. Walk into the water slowly, feet first rather than jumping in headfirst. Take care of the surfaces that you walk on near the water's edge. Some of which may be slippery and unstable. Last thing we want to happen to people is to suffer serious head or spinal injuries which may have a devastating impact for the remainder of your life. If you do get caught in a current. Do not panic. Do not fight the current. Gradually, make your way into the banks while going with the current. Float feet first to avoid hitting your head on, oncoming obstructions. NEVER swim alone. Go with someone or a group if you are swimming in waterways. If you get yourself into trouble, you want others nearby that can help you or get help for you. Always let other people know where you will be swimming at. Hopefully by following some of these safety tips, we can all enjoy our swim in the beautiful rivers of the Shoalhaven, even if they're not as 'mainstream' as the beaches. Remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive. As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime-Court

