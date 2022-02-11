news, local-news,

Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock MP said Milton Show will get a well-deserved boost from the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package grants. "I'm delighted the Milton Show Society will receive $44,029 to support the delivery of the Milton Show," she said. "Country shows are a fantastic local tradition and this funding will ensure Milton Show continues to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen. "Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush," Mrs Hancock added. The Country Shows Support Package grants provide certainty to show organisers across NSW that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses. It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively. The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens. Applications are open until funding is exhausted. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/CountryShows.

