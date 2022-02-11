From the Editor's Desk: Hospital is sick

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

So when I was an accident-prone lad - I had many trips up to the local hospital. Four dislocated shoulders, a bleed to the back of the eye, a few trips to get stitches and I even ended up in the Bathurst Hospital's casualty department when I was hit by a car while riding my pushbike - the painful list goes on. I always got the treatment, care and wonderful attention from the staff up at the old Bathurst Hospital. I wonder what they would have done with me if I had lobbed at the Milton Hospital bruised, battered, bleeding and in need of attention from a doctor - yes I stress a doctor - recently. The staff would have taken care of me but given there was no doctor at the hospital for seven hours I could have been in a bit of strife. In fact, any one of us if we were facing a serious medical situation during that seven-hour gap, could have been in trouble. A 40-odd minute trip down the highway to the Nowra Hospital could have been our only chance of seeing a doctor. Now I am not a doctor but I reckon a delay of at least 40 minutes, in extreme cases, to get treatment could mean the difference between life and death. I did ask Shoalhaven-based Australian Paramedics Association delegate, Cheryl Clements, if I was being dramatic by suggesting people's lives were at risk. She said "no" I was not being dramatic. Then there is the maternity situation - it's just plain stupid that local parents can't have their babies at the Milton Hospital. I have often been told the Milton Hospital is run by the best and most dedicated team around and I agree. A family member of mine was in Milton Hospital a few years ago and got fantastic care. I am not sure if the people in head office are giving the staff at the Milton Hospital the support they need. The fear I have is that seven hours without a doctor will become 14 hours, then 21 hours, and so on. Anyone with ideas on how we can get Milton Hospital the support and infrastructure it needs and deserves please step forward. Damian McGill

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/25d3af22-9031-4b49-96b7-1dcad91b9372.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg