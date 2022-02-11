news, local-news,

A mere 100 metres looks to have cost a local business dearly. The team from the popular Hello Huey Caravan has just shared some sad news today." "We have some disappointing news to share. Due to a decision at this week's council meeting, we'll be unable to trade at Narrawallee Reserve for at least the next six months," the Hello Huey team said in an online statement. "On Monday night, Shoalhaven Council voted to enforce its mobile food vendor policy, prohibiting us from serving our community from our regular position because it's 900m - and not one kilometre - from the nearest café." Community support, since the news was made public, is well and truly with the Hello Huey team. "This is truly sad for the community Hello Huey will be missed as usual Shoalhaven Council have made a poor decision in regard to this matter, most people wouldn't walk more than the 900 metres," was typical of the many comments. A motion was presented by Councillor Patricia White to review the policy, and allow Hello Huey an exemption from the rule while the broader review takes place was tabled but lost. "I'm very, very disappointed in council's decision," Cr White said. "Narrawallee is a village that currently has one shop that was approved under the DA as a general store and Hello Huey was trading in its location prior to the café opening. "This coffee van created a thriving community hub where people enjoyed going with family and friends and, in so doing, supporting a young local to build her business. "I believe there is plenty of room for two coffee businesses in Narrawallee." A petition of more than 2 000 signatures from community members was also presented at the meeting, but the vote for an exemption was lost. The Hello Huey team has strong community support. "Needless to say, we're devastated by the decision, but we're hoping that with continued support from our community, we can make council see sense," Huey's online statement continued. "If you'd like to make your voice heard, please email the Councilors who voted against [Cr White's motion] : Cr Findley, Cr Christen, Cr Norris, Cr D'Ath, Cr Ell, Cr Kotlash, Cr Kitchener and Cr Gray. "Please keep emails respectful - we want to show them just how much Huey means to the community, not berate them for their decisions. "Fingers crossed we'll be back to Naz [Narrawallee] soon." The end resolution to come from Monday's meeting was: Carried further amendment (Cr Ell / Cr White) that Council: 1. Undertake a full review of the Mobile Food Vending Vehicles on Council Land or Managed Land Policy within the next 6 months. 2. A draft Review of the Policy be reported to Council prior to public exhibition and to provide policy options for flexibility for exemptions 3. The draft Policy Review be placed on public exhibition for a period of 28 days and reported back to Council following the exhibition 4. Investigate Surfers Avenue as an alternate location for "Hello Huey". FOR: Cr Findley, Cr Christen, Cr Norris, Cr Butler, Cr D'Ath, Cr Copley, Cr Ell, Cr Kotlash, Cr White, Cr Wells, Cr Watson, Cr Kitchener and Cr Gray. More to come .....

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/63a1c1b7-ce73-47d7-b56c-42582e8a89f4.jpg/r0_28_1440_842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg