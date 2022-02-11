Good news for shark - bad news for fisherman

news, local-news,

THERE was good news recently for a Wobbegong Shark, but not such good news for a fisherman. A Wobbegong Shark swimming down around Lennards Island, a popular fishing and diving location in Ben Boyd National Park, just north Eden, had a very lucky escape. The Wobbegong Shark was attracted to bait set in a crab trap in ocean waters and became caught. NSW DPI Fisheries reminds people the use of crab traps is not permitted in ocean waters, their lawful use is only permitted in estuarine waters. The crab trap was retrieved by the fisher onto dry land, then hauled up a track to Lennards Island car park and then placed in the tray of a utility ready to be driven away. Wobbegong sharks are protected from recreational fishing and must be returned to the water with the least possible harm. As luck would have it, the timing of things worked out just nicely for our Wobbegong Shark. Fisheries Officers appeared and conducted an inspection. The shark was immediately seized from the fisher and rushed back down to the sea and released in good health. Fisheries Officers thanks the two people who assisted in returning the Wobbegong Shark to the water. A happy ending for one very lucky Wobbegong Shark, but not so happy for the fisherman who should have taken the time to research the fishing rules applicable to the method he was using and the species he had taken. If he had done so it would have saved him the $1000 fine that he was issued.

