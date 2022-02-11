news, local-news,

Today [Friday February 11] marks the seventh International Day of Women and Girls in Science and a great chance to meet one of the Milton based Treading Lightly's young ambassadors Alannah Mannix. International Day of Women and Girls in Science brings together women in science and experts from around the world, high-level government officials, representatives of international organisations and the private sector to discuss the water nexus in achieving the three pillars of sustainable development, namely economic prosperity, social justice, and environmental integrity. The theme for this incredibly important day of recognition is "Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us". Alannah has a passion for environmental based issues. "I've always had a massive passion for the natural world. Being active in non for profits [Treading Lightly] has been so rewarding and allowed me to gain valuable experience in the fields I was interested in," she said. "As I got older that passion also extended to Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). " STEM is a constantly evolving field and seeks to answer questions about our world. "I felt, for me, a career in STEM combined my passion for science and the environment, while also allowing me to investigate the world around me." Treading Lightly wanted to celebrate one of its own young women in science who amplifies the ethos of acting locally, thinking globally. "She has been one of our Youth Ambassadors pretty much since our inception of Treading Lightly," Treading Lightly founder Monica Mudge said. "We have been delighted to have her join us for countless beach cleans, boomerang bag workshops, conservation and environmental protection events, clothes swaps, marine debris data collections. "You name it Alannah has been there, as an active participant, mentor to her peers and younger members. "Alannah is a phenomenal public speaker passionately and intelligently raising her voice for the environment, especially our oceans, in the public domain, in local agencies such as NSW Fisheries, but also on a local and state government level. "We have watched her and nurtured her intention towards positive change and recently had to wave her off to Tasmania where she pursues her career in science." Alannah is studying a Bachelor of Marine and Antarctic Science majoring in Marine Biology and a Bachelor of Science majoring in Zoology at the University of Tasmania. You can find out more about International Day of Women and Girls in Science here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/82d8853e-dc71-47f9-b975-a5dd4d192728.JPG/r0_5_715_409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg