IT took awhile to be formalised, but Shoalhaven City Council's recently elected councillors are now getting into the swing of things. Ward Three has two new councillors and two familiar faces. First timers Liza Butler and Moo D-Ath join the experienced Patricia White and Mark Kitchener on council. The Milton Ulladulla Times contacted each of the Ward Three councillors to see where they stood on a variety of issues. Councillors were asked a wide range of questions and today we feature Cr Butler. In your opinion what is the most important issue facing the Milton/Ulladulla community? Growth - how we manage growth while protecting our Coastal Villages. We also have to look at our town centre of Ulladulla and plan how this may look in the future. Roads - it does not matter where you go in the Shoalhaven, our roads are falling to pieces. The Shoalhaven covers a huge area - so unlike Councils in Kiama or Shellharbour where they may have an area of 10 square kilometres, we have something like 1700 square kilometres to look after. To maintain our roads it costs $37.5 million dollars a year. Unfortunately, the maintenance program has fallen behind and 21 per cent of the roads in the Shoalhaven are now beyond maintaining and need to be replaced - and this is not included in the $37.5 million. The COVID-19 rate rebate of $300 that was introduced by Councillor Greg Watson and the Shoalhaven Independents last year ended up costing the Council $17 million - that amount of money could have replaced a lot of roads. We now need to obtain additional grants and State and Federal funding to get our roads back to a standard where that can be maintained and kept to an acceptable standard. Development is a key and much talked about issue. What sort of approach towards development will you be pushing for while on council? I want to protect our green corridors and preserve the relaxed coastal lifestyle enjoyed by our coastal villages, while supporting growth in the area. To achieve this, it may mean that we look at how we can further develop our town centres. As a business owner, I understand the importance that tourists play in bringing money into our region - the minute we lose our rolling green hills and we have wall to wall housing all the way down to our beaches, the tourists will stop making the Shoalhaven the top of their bucket list. We need to grow while keeping the South Coast the 'South Coast'. Lack of maternity services at the Ulladulla Milton Hospital is a concern. Will you be seeking support from your fellow councillors to mount a case/campaign to get full maternity services back to the Milton Hospital? The area is growing and will continue to grow - I have an issue with approving more and more developments when we do not have the services or infrastructure to support the growth. We need to restore services to Milton Hospital, we need more schools and our highway needs upgrading. I will be lobbying the State Government to re-instate maternity services at Milton Hospital - as is our Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips. Homelessness is everywhere - even in Ulladulla. What will you be doing to help ease the local homelessness situation and get people more affordable housing? Homelessness is rife - and our short term rental market is a major cause of the rental crisis as property owners can earn more money listing their property on Air B'nB than a permanent rental. As a Council we need to look at how we can turn this around. I would also like to do an audit of all Crown Land and council owned land in the LGA to identify any opportunities we have to then lobby the State and Federal Governments to utilise this land for Social and Affordable Housing. Margaret River in Western Australia is very similar to the Shoalhaven in many ways, and they have recently had a large global Town Planning company do this work for them pro-bono - so my preference would be to utilise a company such as this to undertake a similar mapping of our area. School facilities - lack of them at least - is another issue. Many people say Ulladulla needs another high school. What is your opinion on the school issue? Will you be pushing for support from Shoalhaven Council to get more school facilities in the area? See hospital question. The bypass - yes the bypass. Community opinion is still divided. Any ideas on how we can progress this project without dividing the community? There is so much confusion around the bypass as the State Government has not been open and transparent with the community. Everyone agrees that we need a bypass - and the original bypass that comes out at Canberra Avenue in Burrill Lake was acceptable to the majority of our community. However, with the announcement of a duplication of the highway between Nowra and Batemans Bay, it changes into something else entirely, and the State Government is not telling the Community what that will look like. Andrew Constance stood up at the meeting that was held at the Dunn and Lewis Centre and stated that Transport had to go back to the drawing board as it was not good enough - yet two months prior to that he was the Minister for Transport and the boss. There are too many games being played - the community just wants to know what they have planned so we can all have a voice on the matter. I would like to see the original plan adopted and work started as soon as possible to help alleviate the traffic issues we face day in and day out. The State Government has to come up with a better plan for the highway duplication up and down the coast - as it is not just an issue for the Milton/Ulladulla area, it will affect everyone along the highway from Nowra to Batemans Bay. What do you want to achieve on council ? I want our council to be open and transparent in all aspects of decision making. I want to ensure that we grow sustainably into the future - growth that allows for ongoing employment while looking after the environment and our coastal lifestyles. Something that I have been involved with for sometime now, and I would like to see become a reality, is to have Bawley Point and Kioloa go totally off grid with their own power supply. This is the way of the future - and if we can make it work in these small communities then there is no reason that all future developments and sub divisions couldn't be powered the same way. Why did you run for council? We needed change - we needed a progressive Council that looks to the future and not one that dwells on the past. It is time to put people before developments and profits. For me, it is all about community.

