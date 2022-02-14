news, local-news,

SOME 51 members of Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts gathered at the Dunn Lewis Centre on Friday February 11 for our first meeting for the year. The welcomed two visitors and hope that they will soon join our ranks. After two years where regular meetings have been cancelled due to lockdowns Roger Halls welcomed all to the meeting and expressed the hope and expectation that we would see through 2022 without further interruptions. Activities Officer, Jim Roose, outlined the programme for the next two months. This included a two day visit to Canberra in early March to view the "Ancient Greeks" exhibition at the National Museum of Australia. In early May a large contingent of members will spend a week exploring sites around Mildura and Echuca, with river cruises at both locations. Cultural activities will include three concerts at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre during April and May. Our Ten Minute Speaker today was Craig Freeman who told members of his recent visit to Kakovic. This village is situated about 400 km north of Fairbanks in Alaska, where it is possible to see three species of bear - black, Kodiak and polar. The remains from local whaling are used to attract the polar bears to the area so that tourists may view these animals at close range. Craig showed us many photographs of polar bears including some with cubs. The club's guest speaker was Chris. Brandis who spoke about "birds in the local area". His interest in birds commenced when he was still at school in the Illawarra. He moved to this area six years ago and has been active with U3A here since then. Chris outlined the various levels and interest in bird watching, the facilities available to assist those interested and the equipment that may help. There have been 440 species identified in this area overtime although only 168 species are regarded as currently stable. Chris then showed us his photographs of the major species found here, giving us a description of each. He spoke about many of the endangered seabirds that nest along the coast and the difficulty faced by these in such a hostile environment. Chris was thanked by Craig Freeman for an interesting and informative talk. In conclusion members were reminded that next month is our AGM and nominations for the new committee are needed. This meeting will be followed by the changeover lunch at the Marlin Hotel in Ulladulla and members need to book for this. We welcome all active retirees to join us now that things seem to be returning to some normality. For more information please contact us by either email at ulldullaprobus@gmail.com or telephone on 4457 3325.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/ada0539d-21f9-4be5-9469-a414a82cc9af.jpeg/r0_76_1280_799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg