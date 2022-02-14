news, local-news,

Endeavour Energy is working with Manyana Matters and the Conjola Community Association to regenerate native habitats in communities on the South Coast that were significantly impacted by the bushfires. In partnership with Shoalhaven City Council and Greening Australia, to date, we have planted 300 seedlings to restore a coastal woodland area at Bendalong near Manyana. Species include She-oaks, which will contribute to foreshore stabilisation and habitat value, and Lilly Pilly, which produce berries eaten by a range of parrots as well as mammals. The program has also involved working closely with First Nations staff from Shoalhaven City Council to ensure works are conducted in a culturally sensitive way with no disturbance to Aboriginal heritage sites. The next stage is to plan the regeneration of Lake Conjola, where we have identified a range of spots along the foreshore and near the boardwalk, in the bushland reserve to plant native species that will provide habitat for local wildlife, help stabilise lakeside sand dunes and reduce erosion. Stay tuned for more information on the replanting project which will include community planting days at both Lake Conjola and Manyana in the coming months.

