Teachers and staff at St Mary's Star of the Sea School were so pleased to welcome their new kindergarten class to big school recently There were lots of smiles and fun to be had as everyone made lots of new friends. All the kindy kids had big smiles on their faces as they started what will be an exciting educational journey. The new students made friends right away and there was much laughter to be heard in and out of the classroom. Parents also got to share in this special time with their children and were welcome to come into the classroom. The students loved showing their work off to their proud parents. There was also time for a bit of sport and the students enjoyed getting out and kicking the footy around.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/a91ca74f-c732-4f94-9569-88eeffa2cfaf.jpeg/r0_777_3024_2486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg