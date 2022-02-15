news, local-news,

Heart rates are starting to speed up and there is excitement in the air as the Milton Show gets closer. However, everything for the 152 Milton Show from Friday, March 4 to Saturday, March 5 is coming together impressively. Show President, Ken Leslie, says it's interesting how each show is so different. "Visitors to this year's show will walk away with much more knowledge of our local area and how many groups and individuals contribute to the development of our unique community," Mr Leslie said. "We are very conscious of making the whole event easier for visitors to the show. "There have been a few changes to abide by COVID protocol, but everything is looking good.' People at the show will be able to and enjoy lots of activities and attractions. The Grand Parade, live local music and entertainment, there will be lots of animals to see and the ever-popular hands-on farmyard animals are just some of the highlights at the Milton Showground-based event. Mr Leslie said the show society would like to thank the many local businesses and individuals for their ongoing financial support. "Each year the show gets more costly to run, their assistance is essential to ensure a great event," he said. More help is needed and Mr Leslie says the volunteer Show Society Committee is working overtime, as always but urgently requires assistance. One of the main areas is the setting up of the pavilions - one of the show's biggest drawcards. Chief Steward of the Pavilion, Jim Myson, says it is exciting to have so many wonderful exhibits this year and encourages more. However, setting up the displays becomes a bigger job every year, and more hands would be a great help in the week leading up to the show. Mr Myson encourages anyone who has some time and would like to contribute to the success of the show to please give him a ring on 0457 346 283. Another area needing new members is the Women's Auxiliary. This is a great opportunity to join up with this group of local ladies who just keep everything moving smoothly. Now in its 91st year, the auxiliary is a huge contributor to the community throughout the year and they have lots of fun organising various fundraisers to assist the needy in our community. To find out how you can assist email your interest to miltonshowsociety@gmail.com This year ticket sales are available online at 123TIX, this is a very simple system and will avoid delays at the entry gate. Another important service is the parking and you can park at the Milton Pony Club in Matron Porter Drive and get the shuttle bus to and from the showground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/6eedd1c9-27c5-4259-af3e-edfe17f25b32.jpg/r0_441_4032_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg