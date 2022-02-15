news, local-news,

IMPRESSIVE is the only way to sum up Ulladulla's Country Universities Centre (CUC) Southern Shoalhaven facility in one word. A group of local residents and a representative from the Milton Ulladulla Times got the chance to tour the facility on Monday evening and all were delighted with what they saw. Centre manager, Adam Gowen, led the tour of this most impressive new academic resource. The CUC was opened late last year to support local students to study by distance at any Australian education institution. Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven, an offshoot of Business Milton Ulladulla formerly known as the Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber, approached the CUC about having a tour and Mr Gowen was happy to oblige. Mr Gowen said his passion was higher education and giving people access to it [high education]. He told the gathering on Monday night that the centre supports its students in many ways. Academic, administrative, technological and wellbeing support are just some of the help mechanisms the centre offers its students. The facilities like the spacious computer, tutorial, meeting and examination rooms are sure to get good use now and into the future. The centre also has a boardroom which will be rented out for community organisations to use in the future. The 29 students who currently make use of the facilities are studying a variety of courses, including health, education and business. After Mr Gowan spoke about the centre, President of Business Milton Ulladulla, Matt Dell, took the chance to talk about Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven Community Connect's exciting plans. The group's goal is to help community volunteers and organisations to connect, communicate and collaborate through assistance, advice, information, education, and regular public meetings. Mr Dell particularly wanted to tell the gathering about the group's community directory and calendar. He also explained why a business-based group was moving towards supporting the wider community. "A strong community is good for business and a strong business sector is good for the community," Mr Dell said. Go here to see the group's website which features its community directory and calendar of events. Also, watch this space for some more exciting things to come from Community Connect and its various partners. Meanwhile, Mr Gowen also explained why an area like Ulladulla was chosen to get a Country Universities Centre. He explained figures from the ABS census in 2016 showed the proportion of the Ulladulla population (aged 15+) who held a bachelor degree qualification or above was eight percent. This is in contrast to the 44 percent of people (aged 25-34) who live in major cities, national average of nearly 40 percent and the regional, rural, and remote average of 22.7 percent. Furthermore, 47 percent of the Ulladulla population (aged 15+) reported no qualification compared to the NSW average of 39 percent in the same age bracket.

