Deborah Conway to perform at the Milton Theatre

Deborah Conway loves what the Milton Theatre offers to artists like herself. She cannot wait to bring her 'Songs From The Book Of Life' tour to the Milton Theatre on Thursday, February 24. Willy Zygier will join her on stage. "The Milton Theatre has been a regular gig on our East Coast touring calendar for decades," Deborah said. "We would make it a point to put this lovely little theatre into a run that included Sydney, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Canberra." She loves what the venue offers. "Milton was always a pleasure to play because of its attention to detail, great sound, proscenium arch, big backstage and a beautiful community that not only turned out in droves to support us, but ran a mighty fine refreshment bar at interval," she said. The two performers [Conway and Zygier] have been significant contributors to Australian music for over 30 years. Their show is sure to draw the audience in and go here to get your tickets. She can't wait to perform - given the difficulties all arts had faced thanks to COVID-19. "It has been far too long since we were out and about playing music but in our extended lockdown here in Melbourne we wrote the show we'll be performing on this regional tour," she said. "Songs From The Book Of Life is unlike anything we have ever done before and we're pretty excited after many long months of preparation to finally be able to perform it for audiences." Over the years she has enjoyed many trips to the area - some of those moments could easily inspire a songwriter like Deborah Conway. Surreal moments and learning about local people are all part of the experience. "One year we were invited to stay at a friend's pretty fabulous Bawley Point "beach shack" that she'd built herself," Deborah said. "We set out on the 30-minute drive around 11pm and twenty minutes down the road were stopped by two large stags contemplating the white lines lit by our approaching headlights. "It was a surreal sight, they were full-grown, enormous and wild. We ground to a halt from 80 or 100 metres while they meandered off into the surrounding forest at, I would say, a leisurely pace. "It brought to mind a Gary Larson cartoon, one stag saying "crappy antlers on that thing" the other in answer "yeah but a good horn". "There was another show we played where we'd been at dinner in the pub across the road and been told that the town was mourning a recently departed senior citizen, who would be sorely missed. "I mentioned him that night on stage, and it was a moving moment for us all."

