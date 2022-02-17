news, local-news,

Shoalhaven Libraries invites local residents to a live webinar showing digital copies of the Ulladulla schools' archives. The webinar will talk about the school archives and what they say about the town and people. It will also explain how they and other archives can be found. The event will be held on Thursday February 24 from 1.30 pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Library. NSW State Archives is helping with the event which will feature a question and answer segment. The webinar will talk about the archives and what they say about the town and people. It [the webinar] will also explain how they and other archives can be found. Go here to register. COVID-19 Statement Shoalhaven City Council would like to remind residents attending events to observe NSW health guidelines on social distancing, self-isolation and testing procedures, handwashing, and personal hygiene practices. You can assist us in conducting a safe event by ensuring that you do not attend any event if you are feeling unwell in any way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/d4ca426d-7d1c-4bb3-9452-857b9bd72063.jpg/r134_0_707_324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg