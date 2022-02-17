news, local-news,

THEIR love of the hospitality industry and commitment to community are some of the reasons why Chris Armstrong and Nikki Edwards from Jane and Cane at Narrawallee are looking towards the future. They opened Jane and Cane in October last year when COVID-19 was still casting a shadow over the Shoalhaven business sector. "Family reasons and the fact I like to cook keeps me going," Chris said about what gets him past the COVID-19 hurdles. "It has been a dream to open a café down by the water." They took the chance to open their café, takeaway and general store then saw an advertisement for the premises. "We came down for a visit and just loved it," Chris said. They saw the site's potential and were also taken by the village's friendly atmosphere. Previously they were at the Shoalhaven Head Bowling Club but were hampered by two COVID-19 shutdowns. Nikki said the summer trade was good and the local residents were still coming in now. "All the locals that have come in have said they want us here, they want a shop here and they love it," Nikki said. Regulars, during the holiday season, used to come in four to five days in a row for coffee and breakfast. They are open seven days a week at the moment and employ between eight to nine staff members, including their main chef who is from the Dominican Republic and several local high school students. "It [employing local people] keeps the community going," Chris said. Chris has had previous stints at Bannisters By The Sea and prior to the Shoalhaven Head Bowling Club worked at Cambewarra Estate for four years where he set up the restaurant. "Prepare to lose sleep but just work hard - there is no other thing to do and put your best efforts in," is the advice he would give to other people thinking about opening a similar venture. "We are getting there and we have a lot of plans for the future." They want to set up more outdoor eating areas and start making bread to sell in the general store. Around 95 percent of their items, including all their pastries, are made on-site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/8c3478d8-6acb-48fe-8ab9-ac95cca17cce.jpg/r0_312_4032_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg