After seeing the Government give themselves a lovely pay rise in 2020 while nurses police and ambulance services were not even considered for an increase, is it any wonder people think all politicians are on the nose. I have seen first hand the nurses and doctors in emergency getting physically hurt by people intent on inflicting pain. The copper's put their life on the line daily, at what thanks? None. Yet without these men and women there would be lawlessness. Our Ambos are attacked by drunks, ice addicts or 'next hit' junkies, with a portion of people needing emergency services as a priority. Where is their help? I have watched these three services nurture my ailing husband, care for him long term, and not once complain. All I can say to these heroes is thank you. I really hope the politicians hear you. Better still get them to walk a mile in your shoes. Your services are appreciated. More lawnmowing and weed control is desperately needed right across the Shoalhaven. Councillor Serena Copley is raising the issue I believe, according to a recent article. I note that the article also invoked the 'Holy Trinity of Words' - Parents/Children/Prams - which ought to do it but I would add for good measure Older Folk, Dog Walkers and bushfire risk to the list. The council is right on the ball when they have to contact or threaten to fine residential land owners about clearing or mowing their blocks but can't even manage to do it themselves efficiently. Like a scene out of BBCs Dad's Army "There's a War on you know!", the standard response when something isn't being done properly is "There's a Pandemic on you know!" There is an overgrown nature corridor here in Conjola Park that is so full of noxious weeds it would keep the council weedsprayer busy for a full three months to clear it. The weeds and grass are so high a chap staggered out of there the other day, lost, bewildered and muttering something about the source of the Nile and I can only presume his name was Dr Livingstone. The source of the Nile is appropriate as the said block also features a running creek that fails to catch all the runoff water. I don't need wheels to move my kayak, I just wait for heavy rain and paddle it from the front driveway straight down to the lake. Nowra bypass is urgently needed. The heavy traffic from South Nowra to Bomaderry through roundabouts and traffic lights is a huge problem and has been for many years. While a federal election has not been called as yet, noise so far is showing that this election will be based on the theme of National Security. The question then becomes, why? Within the Australian context, the options for maneuver are quite limited. It makes little difference who is in power. Why would one political party position themselves as different to another on the grounds of National Security when turning over leaders does not necessarily mean a turning over of policies. As a voter, the noise the Coalition is making does not fool me. In fact, I would rather politicians simply stop making Australia a target to foreign actors and focus on domestic issues.

