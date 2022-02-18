news, local-news,

In the lead up to Harmony Week 2022 (March 17 - 21), the Shoalhaven Harmony Week Committee is putting together a Taste of Harmony Recipe Book and we would love contributions from the community. The purpose of the book is to share and celebrate our community's cultural heritage through food and stories. How to get involved? 1. Simply think of a recipe and story for inclusion in the Harmonise Shoalhaven Recipe Book that has significance to you or your families place of origin or culture. It might be a family favourite, or one that has special significance for you and your family. The Shoalhaven Harmony Week Committee also asks that you share a photo or illustration to go with your recipe. If you don't have a recipe, short stories are also welcome! 2. Click on the link below to upload your recipe, paragraph and photo before March 17. Once completed Harmonise Shoalhaven Recipe Book will be available as a PDF document for all to access once complete. This will be available on the Shoalhaven City Council's website from April. Simply type in 'Harmonise Shoalhaven Recipe Book' into the search bar on our website. The Shoalhaven is so fortunate to have over 12 per cent of its population born overseas. The Shoalhaven Harmony Week Committee see this as one of the strengths of the region and something we would like to celebrate with the broader community. Go here to take part.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/f9300647-af0f-4b3f-9541-f0ce7fa3edc3.jpg/r0_18_344_212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg