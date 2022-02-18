From the Editor's Desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

I am not sure if it was a Valentine's Day type of love in the air hangover type of thing but I want to tell you about my latest bromance. I had the pleasure of meeting Mollymook's Phil McDonald the other day and man this bloke is a legend. When I grow up I want to be Phil McDonald. He is getting ready for a world record attempt to honour his dad Jim and it was my pleasure to meet Phil this week. So why all this mushiness? I will tell you why - Phil is an inspiration and his love of family is just heart warming. I am a few years younger than 60-year-old Phil and maybe I and all us old fat dudes should take Phil's lead and start looking after our bodies a bit more and lose some weight - yes Damian McGill I am looking at you. No, I am not saying we all start training/exercising for 20 hours a week - that would do us more harm than good - well in my case it would. So how about two hours a week? Now that I could manage. Yes, I admit for the past few weeks I have been thinking about getting off my expanding butt and doing some exercise. If a bloke who has just had COVID-19 and does physical work all day still has the energy to exercise when he puts the tools down then I don't have any excuses at all. Less thinking, fewer chips - more exercising. I need to earn my Friday afternoon beers - not think I deserve them. Even if exercise is not for you - there is always the local men's health group. The guys from the health group are Phil McDonald clones - just nice people who want others. The men's health and cancer support group meet every second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. They talk about a wide range of health topics. I will sign off with this quote from big Phil - who looks like he was chipped off from a block of granite. "I get a frog in my throat when I talk about it [his record-breaking attempt] - because honestly, it means so much to me to honour my dad and continue his legacy which is to lead by example," Phil said. Lead on Phil - lead on. Damian McGill

