A "backlog of lawnmowing and weed control" needs urgent attention, according to a Ward One Councillor. Shoalhaven City Council Ward One Councillor Serena Copley will move a Notice of Motion at Monday's February 21 ordinary meeting calling on the Council to investigate the option to engage local contractors to support council outdoor staff to attend to the backlog of lawnmowing and weed control across the city's open community spaces. "There is no doubt that the city has experienced higher than average rainfalls and hot sunny days recently which has provided optimum growing conditions for grass and weeds," Cr Copely said. "Council staff have also been impacted by COVID-19 which has meant less staff out in the field. "I have moved a motion to address the issue by investigating the option of employing additional contractors for a determined period to support the council staff to get back on track and catch up with the backlog of work city-wide." Cr Copley has included a requirement in the motion for the contractors to be sourced only from businesses registered in the city. "The mental and physical health benefit to the community provided by our open spaces cannot be underestimated and we have seen this, particularly over the last couple of years," Cr Copley added. "I am also aware of how the long grass affects parents and carers trying to push prams and children walking to the school bus. "It is concerning that people may need to walk on the road to move around the city. "I am hopeful that my council colleagues will see the merits of the motion and vote in support as this issue affects all wards."

