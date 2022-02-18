news, local-news,

The Department of Primary Industries will rollout 15 SharkSMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumlines along the South Coast, starting this week. Kiama MP Gareth Ward said a number of the drumlines will be installed between Jones Beach at Kiama and Gerringong. Further drumlines will also be installed off Minnamurra Beach, off Killalea Beach, Shellharbour South, Shellharbour, Warilla and Windang Beach. The initiative is part of the NSW Government's $21.4 million Shark Management Program, and is the first time the drumlines have been used in the area since a trial in 2017-18, Mr Ward said. Mr Ward said studies and research and the investment in new state of the art technologies, has seen DPI work with local authorities on determining the best placement of the drumlines. "The SMART drumlines consist of an anchor, two buoys and a satellite-linked GPS communications unit attached to a hook baited with one sea mullet," said Mr Ward. Read more: Report shows scars from bushfires and drought When an animal takes the bait, DPI contractors and scientists are alerted and respond within thirty minutes to tag and release the shark or other marine animal. Global shark attacks were up last year after a three year decline, according to research by the International Shark Attack File, although the increase is likely related to beaches reopening following COVID lockdowns. Just this week there was the tragic death of keen diver, regular swimmer and ocean lover, 35-year-old British man Simon Nellist, at Buchan Point, between Little Bay Beach and Malabar Beach, on Wednesday. It was the first fatal attack at a Sydney beach since 1963. While history shows that shark attacks in the Illawarra South Coast are rare, Mr Ward says that the new technology should put the minds of beach goers at ease. "We can never 100 per cent guarantee that shark interactions won't happen - but this is about aiming to get the balance right, between keeping swimmers and surfers safe - and protecting our marine life," he said. SMART drumlines are set every morning (weather dependent) approximately 500m offshore at a depth between 8-15m of water and are collected at the end of each day. The additional SMART drumlines are part of an increased surveillance and detection package to protect beachgoers including tagged shark listening stations, drones and shark nets. Read More: Come and see an amazing exhibition When fully operational, there will be 170 SMART drumlines deployed daily (weather dependent) from Tweed to Bega. For those interested in tracking shark activity before hitting the surf, the SharkSmart app shows the latest sightings and detections.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/e84ce02a-0bd6-4f15-bc6b-bc75aedd8245.JPG/r0_175_448_428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg