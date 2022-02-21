news, local-news,

People deal with hard times, like the Black Summer Bushfire crisis, in different ways. Some people talk it out, some use physical work, some go for comfort food, some go for a long walk, some pick up a paintbrush - and most of us do several of those. Millhouse Art Society (MAS) has been successful in securing a grant of $82,695 under the Bushfire Recovery program. MAS will be running workshops to help people tap into their creativity as a way of healing from the ongoing impact of the Currowan bushfires and the isolation since they occurred. The group's successful Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant application will fund MAS to offer art workshops to isolated communities in the southern Shoalhaven, including those frontline workers and volunteers who helped us survive the Currowan bushfires. The funding will help us improve our existing workshop space available at the Millhouse Gallery in the Courtyard Studios, behind the library in Milton. It will also enable MAS to deliver art workshops, including materials, at additional locations in local communities' comfortable spaces and preferred locations. Read More: Recovery grants go to many recipients Millhouse Art Society President, Roslyn Hughes, is delighted the group can offer opportunities for people to come together, form new social networks and do some healing through art. "Over the next two years Millhouse will be using the grant to upgrade our workshop space, to reach out to local people and communities and to run up to twenty workshops in a range of locations," she said. "We are so thankful for this funding through the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources and look forward to offering opportunities for our local people to heal. "Thank you to all the people who worked on and supported our application."

