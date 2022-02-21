news, local-news,

Madelyn Nash cannot believe the journey she is embarking upon. "What an honour it is to say that I am a Zone Two - Sydney Royal AgShows Young Women of the Year Finalist," she said. A spectacular Saturday night at Ulladulla Civic Centre saw Imogen Clarke from Nowra Show Society and Madelyn Nash from Milton Show Society announced as the two winners for the Zone 2 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman awards 2022. A full crowd saw eight young women vie for a ticket to Sydney Royal after a long day of interviews with all entrants well-prepared with excellent CVs, the event staged by Milton Show Society. The judges found it a tough decision but in the end, decided on local Narrawallee entrant and disability worker Madelyn Nash and Nowra medical student Imogen Clarke as the winners. "I am just a young woman who loves being involved in my community, and now I get to go to Sydney Royal for a week to participate in different events while representing the Milton Show Society," Madelyn said. "Saturday was an amazing day, I got to meet seven incredible girls who all did their show societies proudly. "I had lunch with three judges who made every single one of us feel very comfortable through the interview process and then I got to enjoy a wonderful meal with my family and friends during the evening. "I look forward to representing the Milton Show Society and the community at the Royal Easter Show in April. She wanted to thank everyone who helped her. "I would like to say a massive thanks to the Milton Show Society for giving me the opportunity to represent our beautiful community and also a huge thank you to Ange Brook who organised the Zone 2 Finals at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, she did an incredible job," Madelyn said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/6a1b58d4-7b55-468d-890b-1abdb084f91e.jpeg/r0_298_1080_908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg