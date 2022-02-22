news, local-news,

A delay of over two months by Transport for NSW [TfNSW] to give the public access to vital information concerning the Princes Highway upgrade is unacceptable, say a group of community members. Six members of the Burrill Lake to Batemans Bay - Burrill Lake Co-design Committee [BLCC] resigned at the final meeting last November because "all TfNSW's options for the highway upgrade through Burrill Lake were considered to be unacceptable and disastrous for the communities of Burrill Lake, Dolphin Point and Kings Point." "However, the minutes of the final and sixth meeting [of the Co-design Committee] is not yet available on TfNSW's website," the former committee members said in a joint statement. They demand the minutes become part of the public record, as part of the agreed Terms of Reference. "This is a delay of two months and at an extremely critical meeting where six of us requested our resignations to be noted in the minutes. The public needs to know," they say. "It is noteworthy that the minutes for all the meetings were contested by all or some community members of the BLCC." The original six Ron Cox, David Swarts, Paul Mitchell, Ian Carroll, Barrie Wilford and Kirra Dowling, now along with Cheryl McMahon have all put their names to the document. "During the BLCC consultations, TfNSW consistently failed to follow the Terms of Reference for the BLCC in respect to meeting protocols and especially the agreed process for taking, drafting, reviewing and finalising of minutes - minutes being the only public record of the activities of the BLCC," the group claims. The former Co-design Committee members claim documents on the TfNSW website are very misleading with some being re-worded and altered after meetings and undated. "The documents are a biased interpretation by TfNSW of BLCC activities to best suit TfNSW rather than a balanced presentation of events," the group claims. "The document Burrill Lake to Batemans bay FAQS 12 2021", for example, - in all respects presents TfNSW as a shining light of community consultation and good intentions. "It abounds in homilies about BLCC members involvement and TfNSW commitment to prioritise considerations of social, cultural, liveability and environment amenity. "Any attempts to revisit the Milton Ulladulla Bypass ( MUB) exit point to Canberra Crescent were met with stonewalling that "this was out of scope" ie. non negotiable by TfNSW. Yet the driver of any four lane highway upgrade through the middle of Burrill and then very possibly through the middle of Tabourie is clearly the current MUB exit point," says the group. The former committee members also thought a public meeting held in December should have been mentioned somewhere on the website. "Nowhere on their website is there any reference to the Public meeting convened by the Burrill Lake Community Association on December 9 2021 where 300 people attended voicing their concerns and where TfNSW directors themselves attended along with Federal member Fiona Phillips and would be Federal member Andrew Constance," the group said. "One would have thought an up-to-date and informative website would have included that by now , over two months later. "In conclusion, the transparency and correctness of the information being managed through the TfNSW public website is critical to ongoing public confidence in the Milton Ulladulla Bypass and Burrill Lake to Batemans Bay highway upgrade - these being seen locally as a single integrated highway project rather than isolated stages merely for TfNSW convenience." The group's message is "we believe that Milton and Ulladulla need to be bypassed". "We believe that Burrill Lake, Kings point, Dolphin Point and Tabourie must also be bypassed," the statement continued. "We believe that the four lane upgrade of the Princes Highway should not pass through the middle of the villages of Burrill Lake and Tabourie." Meanwhile, Transport for NSW is currently in the investigation and planning phase for the Burrill Lake to Batemans Bay upgrade, according to a spokesperson. "This includes reviewing existing data and carrying out additional studies. We will continue to engage with the wider community and provide updates as the project progresses," the spokesperson said. The Transport for NSW spokesperson says they acknowledges the concerns of some locals and former members of the Burrill Lake Co-Design Committee during early planning phases of the Princes Highway upgrade between Burrill Lake and Batemans Bay. "Transport for NSW will continue to follow a rigorous and transparent consultation and design process, and will ensure the community is kept informed and involved in the upgrade project," the spokesperson said. "Transport for NSW recognises the important role of the Co-Design Committee and thanks members for their time and participation. "A report on the Burrill Lake Co-Design process will be published to the wider community in mid-2022." The community meeting in December was held by Burrill Lake Community Association - Transport for NSW attended as invitees. Transport for NSW expects minutes from the Co-Design Committee's latest meeting to be published in the coming week.

