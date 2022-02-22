news, local-news,

The sun was shining all day long at the Milton Public School's swimming carnival. A brilliant day with all kids having the opportunity to race or have some novelty fun. Everyone enjoyed a combination of racing and free time playing in the pool. The competitors gave their all and many races were a very tight finish!. A huge congratulations to all the students who cheered on their sports house and for all displaying the outstanding, respectful behaviour we are so proud of. Congratulations to our new sport captains and vice captains who displayed their excellent leadership skills; organising their relay teams, organising and leading their house chants, assisting with the equipment and leading their houses from the school to the pool. A huge thank you to all the teachers for their support on the day and "behind the scenes" and, finally, a big thank you to Wade for transporting all the equipment to and from the pool. The students who have made it through to the district carnival will be notified this week. Congratulations, Milton on a wonderful, fun and thrilling day. Mrs Chapman, Mrs Dowling and Mrs Ugov need special thanks for organising such a fantastic day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/334e7663-6c45-442b-b274-658222e9a6a8.jpg/r0_124_4032_2402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg