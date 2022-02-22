Preparations underway for the annual Conjola clean up day

news, local-news,

THE Lake Conjola Fishing Club members, in conjunction with the Clean up Australia Day campaign, are again organising this year's Clean up Conjola Day. This year's event will be held on Sunday March 6 from 9am to 12pm. People can register at the Lake Conjola beach boat ramp's barbecue area where you can also obtain rubbish bags and gloves. Read More: Showgirl embarks upon exciting journey Participants can also enjoy free water and a sausage sizzle . The fishing club members invite everyone to participate in the event. The clean up only takes three hours, but every cigarette butt, paper scrap, discarded face mask and other bits of rubbish that is collected improves both our marine and community environment. Read More: Call for highway information to be made public Even if you only clean your own street, every piece of litter counts in the long run . If you require further information contact Rod on 0410 641 782 or Ian on 0406 946 856.

