news, local-news,

GEOFF Barnett will be down on Mollymook Beach early on Saturday morning. No, he won't be there for a surf - he will be volunteering at Saturday's Disabled Surfers Association South Coast event. Geoff says he associates volunteering at this event with an immense feeling of joy. He wants other people to experience this joy and urges them to volunteer to help out on the day. "The feeling of joy you will have at the end of the day is something you will not forget for a long time," he said Geoff is the Mollymook Longboarders' treasurer and contest director. He will be joined by a strong contingent of fellow Mollymook Longboarders on Saturday who will also be volunteering. The longboarders will also fund a volunteers' information session on Friday night. Geoff added the highly impressive and well organised Disabled Surfers Association South Coast's members can assist new and old volunteers on the day. "I have been volunteering at the event for so long that I have lost track on the number of times - but I have only missed one," he said. "I volunteered for the first time because it seemed like a good thing to do and a way to give back to the community. "There is sheer happiness in me when I see people in the water at this event." Geoff said taking part in the event gives him and most likely many others "the best morning of the year". Volunteers can turn up to register and help from 6am on Saturday. Go to Disabled Surfers Association South Coast's Facebook page for more details about signing up to surf or becoming a volunteer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/e3c859a8-22cd-44fe-828e-946c181da0bc.jpg/r0_0_3920_2215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg