Milton Show is all about fun and celebration

news, local-news,

PLANS for the 152nd Milton Show are coming along strongly. The show will be held from Friday, March 4 to Saturday, March 5. Show president Ken Leslie said all the volunteer committee members have been working overtime to ensure a great show - he is very proud of them all. "Most of them bring generations of knowledge and wisdom to the table," Mr Leslie said. "This ensures the show will be a great representation of what our region and community is all about, "The show is a great opportunity to get your mates together and have a great day out. "Entries for most categories have been very healthy and still coming in. "We are still encouraging local teams to take part in the Farmers Challenge, teams of four battle to win this converted title, at 6pm on the main arena, very entertaining," Mr Leslie continued. "There is still time to register, get your mates together and have a go." The display of the utes [above], trucks and bikes is also a crowd-pleaser, with registration on site until 11am Saturday. A highlight of the show is the 100s of exhibits in the main pavilion, the extraordinary display of products is always a big surprise, entries are still accepted. The equestrian events have very strong entries which ensure great spectacles from the elegant dressage, jumping to the exciting flag race. "When people leave the show they will be so proud of where they live and amazed at the rich diversity of the local community," Mr Leslie said. "It is always heart-warming to see and hear the buzz from people chatting with many mates they haven't seen since the last show. "The theme this year is 'Pigs, Pumpkins and Ponies', pretty much back to basics, total focus on where we live, local events, products, entertainment and much more. "The show guarantees something for everyone, all ages, hours of entertainment. "We have tried to make some changes to make things easier," Mr Leslie added. "Park and Ride takes the hassle out of crowded parking. Just park your car at the Milton Pony Club in Matron Porter Drive and jump on the shuttle bus to the show gate and back. "Also the online ticket purchasing will eliminate the backlog at the gate, it is very easy, just go to 123Tix.com and follow the prompts." This year there is no printed schedule or program, everything is online and easily accessible, there will be plenty of maps and programs displayed around the grounds to make it easy to plan your time. All the show information, entries and more is on the website miltonshowsociety.com or head to Facebook - www.facebook.com/miltonshowsociety.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/caf4f254-a83b-4b96-af8c-6bc3bdb77cba.jpg/r0_185_960_727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg