Shoalhaven City Council will use funds from a Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program for an important community project. Council was one of several organisations/groups to receive a share in the $42 million package for bushfire recovery and resilience projects. Council received $615,000 for the Conjola Park Foreshore Recovery project and is planning to replace the existing jetty within Yooralla Bay [western end of Lake Conjola] with a new 25 metre long jetty with pontoons adjacent to the Valley Drive boat ramp The grant will be used for a new kayak jetty. The funding deed needs to be signed before council commences detailed design and the project is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2023. Related: Grant for artistic recovery project Council is providing a contribution of $22,000 to the project. Meanwhile the project comes from the devastating bushfires that hit Conjola Park over during Black Summer 2019-20 when the community gathered together to identify a series of improvements at Hoylake Park and Yooralla Bay for the community to enjoy. With the help of TAKT Studio for Architecture, a concept plan has been developed to implement the improvements at Hoylake Park and Yooralla Bay. The concept plan for Hoylake Park and Yooralla Bay is part of a larger plan from Fisherman's Paradise down to Narrawallee - Conjola Connected Community Masterplan. Go here to see more on the full project.

