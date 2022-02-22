Batemans Bay firies pull of the 'paw-fect' rescue

news, local-news,

Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue has pulled off the 'paw-fect' rescue after a dog got stuck in a doggy door in Batehaven. A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said a crew was dispatched about 2pm on Tuesday, February 22, to reports a dog had got himself stuck in a door. "Around 2pm today our crew received a phone call to the station about a very good boy who was having a 'ruff' time as he managed to get stuck in a doggy door," they said. "Our crew promptly responded alongside NSW RFS Batemans Bay and Surf Beach. "We had a few laughs while on the way to the fitting job address of Wagtail Crescent, Batehaven." Read More: Upsets at Mollymook's top league volleyball event Once crews arrived, they met Mack, a "beautiful doggo" who was a bit bigger than he may have first thought. "Firefighters utilised a hacksaw to quickly free Mack while he was thinking skinny thoughts," the Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. "After a lot of cuddles and handshakes all around, our crew packed up and headed back to the station." Read More: Excitement builds for Milton Show

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/6f4b5453-19e9-4cc2-931b-25d116a464bb.jpg/r0_273_1078_882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg