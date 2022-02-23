news, local-news,

SURE some of the entries in the Great Raft Race did not go to plan or float but they are all winners when it comes to paddling towards community spirit. This once-popular community event resurfaced on Saturday, February 19 at Lake Conjola and many people took to the water on their creative handmade rafts. This event was first held by the locals back in the late 1980's early 1990's and was enjoyed by many people. With all that has happened to Lake Conjola and Conjola Park in previous years [fires, floods, COVID-19] the raft boat event organisers wanted to help out and bring some community spirit back. Lake Conjola Project Coordinator Kimberley Steven from the Ulladulla Resource Centre said the event was a great success. Results were: "We had wonderful support from all our sponsors and donators, and everyone who helped contribute to the day," Kimberley said Massive shout out to: The Leaning Oak, Lake Conjola Power FM & 2ST Compleat Angler Ulladulla Lyndale Plumbing Services Holiday Haven Lake Conjola Boots Great Outdoors Lake Conjola Fishing Club Surf Living Saving Australia - Mollymook Volunteers St Vincent de Paul, Bushfire Recovery Program Clubs NSW Volunteers from the Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre Milton Ulladulla Vintage and Classic Car Club Milton Ulladulla Hotrods and Cruisers Clifton Community Food Garden

