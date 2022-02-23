Successful day for the Great Raft Race at Lake Conjola
SURE some of the entries in the Great Raft Race did not go to plan or float but they are all winners when it comes to paddling towards community spirit.
This once-popular community event resurfaced on Saturday, February 19 at Lake Conjola and many people took to the water on their creative handmade rafts.
This event was first held by the locals back in the late 1980's early 1990's and was enjoyed by many people.
With all that has happened to Lake Conjola and Conjola Park in previous years [fires, floods, COVID-19] the raft boat event organisers wanted to help out and bring some community spirit back.
Lake Conjola Project Coordinator Kimberley Steven from the Ulladulla Resource Centre said the event was a great success.
Results were:
- First - The Pirates, Sienna Albertiri, Kate Albertiri, Emily Johnston, and Kate Johnston, on the Bad to the Bow raft. They won a kayak, sponsored by Boots Great Outdoors, Ulladulla
- Second - SS. Minnow with team members, David Wright, Kellie Baker, Mandy Ferretti, and Alan Gardine, winning a stand up paddle board and
- Third - The Apex Adults, Darren Clear, Logan Hodge, Glenn Hodge, and Chris Coffey, who choose the $200 Holiday Haven voucher, donated by Brad and Hayley from Holiday Haven, Lake Conjola
- Most Creative Award - The Dairy Queens, Emily Coffey, Demi Coffey and Mikaela Coffey who won a barbeque sponsored by Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre
- The Broken Paddle Award was the Colebrook family [Jason Colebrook, Jade Colebrook and Chloe Colebrook]. They won a fishing rod and reel package, donated by Complete Angler, Ulladulla.
"We had wonderful support from all our sponsors and donators, and everyone who helped contribute to the day," Kimberley said
Massive shout out to:
The Leaning Oak, Lake Conjola
Power FM & 2ST
Compleat Angler Ulladulla
Lyndale Plumbing Services
Holiday Haven Lake Conjola
Boots Great Outdoors
Lake Conjola Fishing Club
Surf Living Saving Australia - Mollymook Volunteers
St Vincent de Paul, Bushfire Recovery Program
Clubs NSW
Volunteers from the Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre
Milton Ulladulla Vintage and Classic Car Club
Milton Ulladulla Hotrods and Cruisers
Clifton Community Food Garden