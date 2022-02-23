New pastor for Nowra and Ulladulla areas

news, local-news,

The Nowra Seventh-day Adventist Church in McKay Street recently welcomed its new pastor and his family to the area. Adam and Donna Tonkin have three children, Jessica 16, Michael 12, and Joshua 10 are all settling into their new area. Adam's new position will see him pastoring three Seventh-day Adventist churches in this area - Nowra, Milton/Ulladulla and Southern Illawarra. He is excited to accept the challenges of his new position and to serve the people of the three churches to the best of his God-given abilities. His aims and objectives in his new role include: Bible study groups, getting to know people through regular visitation of church members, assessing the community needs, doing things the way Jesus would, finding out people's strengths and working alongside them, assist people who may be going through some difficult times, planning goals for the future. Adam and Donna's two sons have enrolled in Nowra Christian School, Michael in Year 7 and Joshua in Year 4. Adam and Donna first met at a Christian Big Camp in Perth, Western Australia while still in their teens. They were married in 2004 and their first child, Jessica was born in 2005. In 2007 Adam felt a spiritual call to study for the Ministry and commenced a Theology Degree at Avondale College (now University) near Newcastle in NSW. Sadly in 2008 they lost their first baby son Jordan. Michael was born in 2009 and Joshua followed in 2011. Adam has served in various voluntary and internship positions in Broken Hill, Narrandera, and Griffith in NSW. He previously took up an internship role in the Shoalhaven area in 2012 with his father Pastor Jim Tonkin acting as his mentor in the Ministry Development Program of Avondale College. For several years Donna was busy raising their three young children. Since then she has completed a Certificate IV in Fitness and in Pilates. She has also completed training as a Lifeguard. She has been employed as a personal gym trainer and lifeguard at a local aquatic centre. Since moving to the area Donna has now enrolled in the first year nursing course through the Shoalhaven campus of Wollongong University. Adam Tonkin can be contacted on 0413 538 514.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/a266822d-a135-4255-bc79-9fe6e4f0fea9.jpeg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg