Politicians, would-be politicians need to bring solutions to the table

If you haven't realised that an election is pending then I can only assume you have been hiding under a rock. The date has not yet been set - some time in May they say - but the campaigning and posturing is picking up quickly. Politician visits, promises of funding and, let's not forget, the efforts to undermine the integrity or value of an opponent are gaining momentum. Representatives of the two key parties - The Australian Labor Party and the National Liberal Coalition - tend to take a lead in discrediting their opponent at every opportunity. However, the smaller parties also make their fair share of undermining jibes. I could mention the pot shots that continue to be fired from all angles, but that would effectively have me perpetuating them. I will stand up and say that if the party in power wants to engage in a cash splash that benefits community then it will be gratefully received. It means that money is filtering into communities for betterment. But pork-barrelling aside, what I really want to hear from candidates is what they will offer if they win power at the next election. What can they bring to the community and the country as a whole? How will they ensure the security of the country, safety of people, and recovery from the financial imposts of the global COVID pandemic? Further to the point, how will they deliver to the people without creating more financial pressure on household budgets? How do they plan to manage national debt? How will they manage inflation? No-one suggests these are easy questions to answer but when you put yourself out there to be leaders you should expect such questions. You should also have answers. Quite simply, politicians and would-be politicians can sling mud at each other all they want, but what I want to know is "what is their plan in a position of power?" That's what will determine my vote. What about you? Stay safe, Jackie Meyers Editor

