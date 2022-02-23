news, local-news, shoalhaven city council, grey headed flying fox, protection, environment, conservation, berry

How can we coexist with colonies of flying foxes, as they set up camp in our urban areas? It's the question Shoalhaven City Council is trying to answer, while walking the line between residents' needs and protecting the vulnerable grey-headed flying-fox species. Council is working in partnership with the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), the Berry community, and local group Wildlife Rescue South Coast, to create a roadmap for flying-fox conservation. Grey-headed flying foxes have a critical role in the ecosystem: they pollinate and disperse seeds of locally endemic forest and woodland vegetation communities. In recent years, a grey-headed flying-fox colony has re-established itself near Berry. They are also known to occur in Bomaderry and Kangaroo Valley. Shoalhaven City Council manager of environmental services Dr Michael Roberts said the flying-foxes can sometimes get a bad rap, and be treated poorly because of it. Residents peacefully coexisting with the flying-foxes is vital for their survival, as human interaction can be displacing or even deadly. "Co-inhabitation between humans and flying-foxes can be challenging, but disturbing day time camps causes them to spread, fragment and form sub-camps and thus, ultimately leads to a greater level of human-wildlife conflict," Dr Roberts said. "These are indications of camp fragmentation and may increase the likelihood juvenile flying-fox mortality." Under environmental protection laws, it is illegal to harm vulnerable species. In the case of grey-headed flying-foxes (and other types of bats), this includes trying to evict or disperse colonies through loud noises. According to council, these attempts don't actually work. In almost all cases, the flying-foxes simply split into smaller colonies and create a more widespread disturbance to residents. Instead, council aims to have a set plan for managing the Shoalhaven's flying-foxes, striking a balance between a thriving special and low impact on residents. It has already taken steps with the Berry community, where the recently reformed camp has had a rough trot. During recent periods of heat-stress, hundreds of the Berry flying-foxes died. Council is working closely with DPE and Wildlife Rescue South Coast to finalise a response plan, which will support residents and the flying-foxes should another heat stress incident occur in the camp. Community members that detect injured or sick grey-headed flying-foxes are strongly urged to contact Wildlife Rescue South Coast: 0418 427 214 Residents are also asked to report any disturbance of the Grey-headed Flying-fox camps to the Environment Line:131 555. For more information, residents can read council's Flying Fox newsletter.

